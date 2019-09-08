Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

Both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.21 N/A -4.06 0.00 Vical Incorporated 7 90.30 N/A -0.55 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -26% -24.6%

Volatility and Risk

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.84. Competitively, Vical Incorporated is 73.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.27 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Vical Incorporated has 36.8 and 36.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

$1.83 is Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 162.37%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.9% of Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.97% of Vical Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Vical Incorporated 4.75% -15.31% -40.14% -27.32% -48.01% -39.64%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Vical Incorporated

Summary

Vical Incorporated beats on 5 of the 8 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.