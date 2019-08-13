Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|1.77
|N/A
|-4.06
|0.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|98
|2.33
|N/A
|-3.47
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-109.1%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|0.00%
|-5.7%
|-4.3%
Risk & Volatility
Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. United Therapeutics Corporation’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.04 beta.
Liquidity
0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|1
|4
|3
|2.38
Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $1.75, while its potential upside is 201.72%. Competitively United Therapeutics Corporation has a consensus price target of $127.67, with potential upside of 57.25%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|-17.76%
|-55.72%
|-45.44%
|-35%
|-82.07%
|-34.33%
|United Therapeutics Corporation
|3.3%
|-3.42%
|-20.2%
|-31.76%
|-34.11%
|-27.24%
For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has weaker performance than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
