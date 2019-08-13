Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.77 N/A -4.06 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 98 2.33 N/A -3.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Risk & Volatility

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. United Therapeutics Corporation’s 4.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival United Therapeutics Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.2 and 6.8 respectively. United Therapeutics Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and United Therapeutics Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $1.75, while its potential upside is 201.72%. Competitively United Therapeutics Corporation has a consensus price target of $127.67, with potential upside of 57.25%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has weaker performance than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.