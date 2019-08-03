Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP)

As Biotechnology companies, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.84 N/A -4.06 0.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 4 6.71 N/A 0.85 3.04

In table 1 we can see Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0.00% 79.3% 27.2%

Risk & Volatility

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.84 and it happens to be 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Strongbridge Biopharma plc has a 0.81 beta and it is 19.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Strongbridge Biopharma plc which has a 5.2 Current Ratio and a 5 Quick Ratio. Strongbridge Biopharma plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0 0 0 0.00

$1.75 is Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 189.26%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Strongbridge Biopharma plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Strongbridge Biopharma plc 0% -23.08% -31.4% -45.15% -43.48% -41.96%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Strongbridge Biopharma plc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Strongbridge Biopharma plc beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs in the United States, Sweden, and Cayman Islands. The company offers Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor to treat hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis. It is also involved in developing Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of endogenous CushingÂ’s syndrome; and Veldoreotide, a novel somatostatin analogue that is in Phase II clinical development to treat acromegaly. The company was formerly known as Cortendo plc and changed its name to Strongbridge Biopharma plc in September 2015. Strongbridge Biopharma plc was founded in 1996 and is based in Trevose, Pennsylvania.