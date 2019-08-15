Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

We are comparing Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.74 N/A -4.06 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 8 25.29 N/A -1.79 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is 8.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.3. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 207.02% upside potential and an average target price of $1.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 12.8%. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.9%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.69% 13.22% 40.75% 67.6% 48.98% 69.27%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 69.27% stronger performance.

Summary

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.