Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.74 N/A -4.06 0.00 MannKind Corporation 1 4.67 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% MannKind Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. MannKind Corporation’s 2.29 beta is the reason why it is 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, MannKind Corporation which has a 0.9 Current Ratio and a 0.8 Quick Ratio. MannKind Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 MannKind Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 207.02% for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. with average price target of $1.75. Meanwhile, MannKind Corporation’s average price target is $3.33, while its potential upside is 220.19%. Based on the results delivered earlier, MannKind Corporation is looking more favorable than Regulus Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and MannKind Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 27.4%. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.9%. Comparatively, MannKind Corporation has 0.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% MannKind Corporation -0.88% 0% -23.81% -8.94% -23.81% 5.66%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while MannKind Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors MannKind Corporation beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for diabetes diseases in the United States. Its approved product is Afrezza, a rapid-acting, inhaled insulin used to control high blood sugar in adults with type 1 and type 2 diabetes. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.