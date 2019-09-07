Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.21 N/A -4.06 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Demonstrates Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Volatility and Risk

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Kura Oncology Inc.’s 150.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.5 beta.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Kura Oncology Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 162.37% for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $1.83. Competitively Kura Oncology Inc. has a consensus target price of $22, with potential upside of 41.66%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Kura Oncology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance while Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.