Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.02 9.88M -4.06 0.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1,468,271,659.98% 0% -109.1% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has 21.8 and 21.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 181.45% and an $2 consensus target price. On the other hand, Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s potential upside is 390.20% and its consensus target price is $15. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. seems more appealing than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 52.1%. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than Kezar Life Sciences Inc.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.