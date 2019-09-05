Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.83 N/A -4.06 0.00 Forward Pharma A/S 1 0.00 N/A -0.18 0.00

Demonstrates Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Forward Pharma A/S 0.00% -2.4% -2%

Risk & Volatility

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Forward Pharma A/S on the other hand, has 2.37 beta which makes it 137.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 and has 74.5 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Forward Pharma A/S 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is $1.75, with potential upside of 191.67%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Forward Pharma A/S -2.25% -2.41% -20.41% -13.21% -66.91% 17.95%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance while Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.