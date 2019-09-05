Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Forward Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:FWP) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|1.83
|N/A
|-4.06
|0.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.18
|0.00
Demonstrates Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-109.1%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0.00%
|-2.4%
|-2%
Risk & Volatility
Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Forward Pharma A/S on the other hand, has 2.37 beta which makes it 137.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Forward Pharma A/S’s Current Ratio is 74.5 and has 74.5 Quick Ratio. Forward Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Forward Pharma A/S.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Forward Pharma A/S
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus target price of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is $1.75, with potential upside of 191.67%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 20.6% of Forward Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|-17.76%
|-55.72%
|-45.44%
|-35%
|-82.07%
|-34.33%
|Forward Pharma A/S
|-2.25%
|-2.41%
|-20.41%
|-13.21%
|-66.91%
|17.95%
For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance while Forward Pharma A/S has 17.95% stronger performance.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Forward Pharma A/S beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
