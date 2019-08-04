Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

We will be contrasting the differences between Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.84 N/A -4.06 0.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 12 6.09 N/A -1.91 0.00

In table 1 we can see Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -73.6% -18.9%

Volatility & Risk

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Competitively, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 40.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.6 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. CytomX Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$1.75 is Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 189.26%. Competitively CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $23, with potential upside of 128.63%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and CytomX Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 84.7%. About 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.7% are CytomX Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% CytomX Therapeutics Inc. 1.78% -9.16% 10.27% -38.41% -58.88% -31.72%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than CytomX Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors CytomX Therapeutics Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops novel class of antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform that address clinically-validated cancer targets in immuno-oncology, such as PD-L1, as well as novel targets, comprising CD-166. Its other product candidates in preclinical development include CX-2029, CD71, CTLA-4, and CX-188. In addition, the company has strategic collaborations with AbbVie Ireland Unlimited Company, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, ImmunoGen, Inc., M D Anderson Cancer Center, Pfizer Inc., and The University of Texas to develop Probody therapeutics. It also has a strategic collaboration with Amgen Inc. to co-develop a CytomX Probody T-cell engaging bispecific against the epidermal growth factor receptor, a validated oncology target expressed on multiple human cancer types. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.