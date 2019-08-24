Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.80 N/A -4.06 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.48 N/A -0.62 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -22.5% -12.2%

Risk & Volatility

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.84 beta. Competitively, Cyanotech Corporation’s 20.00% volatility makes it less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.8 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Cyanotech Corporation is 1.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.3. Cyanotech Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $1.75, while its potential upside is 196.61%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 27.6% of Cyanotech Corporation shares. About 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.7% of Cyanotech Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Cyanotech Corporation 0% -19.81% -23.94% -16.33% -37.95% -16.89%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Cyanotech Corporation.

Summary

Cyanotech Corporation beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.