Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Since Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.44 N/A -4.06 0.00 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 12 5.97 N/A 0.61 18.55

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0.00% 28.6% 25.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.84 shows that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated is 44.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has 6.3 and 6.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 150.00% and an $2 consensus target price. Competitively Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has an average target price of $18, with potential upside of 27.75%. The results provided earlier shows that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 76.8%. About 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 3.2% are Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated 2.09% 2.64% -8.68% -3.76% -12.17% -15.72%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated.

Summary

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated beats on 9 of the 10 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated, a pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery. The company is also developing Korlym in combination with eribulin, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; Korlym in combination with drug Abraxane that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with triple-negative breast cancer; and Korlym combined with the androgen deprivation agent enzalutamide, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. In addition, it develops CORT125134 for the treatment of patients with CushingÂ’s syndrome and solid-tumor cancers; and CLIA-validated assay to measure expression of the gene FKBP5, which is stimulated by cortisol activity at glucocorticoid receptor. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.