Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 4.14 N/A -5.59 0.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 277.17 N/A -3.13 0.00

Demonstrates Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.7% -36.5%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 2.18 shows that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 0.86 which is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 20.4 while its Quick Ratio is 20.4. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

The upside potential is 31.58% for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $1.75. On the other hand, Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 80.48% and its consensus price target is $22. The information presented earlier suggests that Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. looks more robust than Regulus Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.4% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 77.2% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned 10% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 4.6% of Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92% Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.23% 6.39% -28.83% -34.68% -48.93% -16.41%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 42.92% stronger performance while Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -16.41% weaker performance.

Summary

Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment of various pulmonary diseases, including cystic fibrosis, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and central nervous systems disorders. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include AVP-786, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with AlzheimerÂ’s disease; and CTP-656, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis. It product candidates that have completed Phase 1 clinical trials comprise CTP-730 for use in the treatment of inflammation or cancer; JZP-386 for use in the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy; and CTP-543 for use in the treatment of alopecia areata. The company has strategic collaborations with Celgene Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Celgene International Sarl; Celgene Corporation; Avanir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; and Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.