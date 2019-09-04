Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.02 N/A -4.06 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 6.20 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Volatility and Risk

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.84. ChromaDex Corporation on the other hand, has 1.25 beta which makes it 25.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, ChromaDex Corporation which has a 2.2 Current Ratio and a 1.7 Quick Ratio. ChromaDex Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $1.75, while its potential upside is 157.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, ChromaDex Corporation has 3.1% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance while ChromaDex Corporation has 34.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ChromaDex Corporation beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.