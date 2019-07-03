Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

As Biotechnology companies, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 3.69 N/A -5.59 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 70.87 N/A -0.67 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -60.4% -26.2%

Risk & Volatility

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 2.18 and its 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Celsion Corporation’s 2.18 beta is the reason why it is 118.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.6 and has 4.6 Quick Ratio. Celsion Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Celsion Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 36.72% upside potential and an average target price of $1.75.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.4% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 9.8% of Celsion Corporation shares. Insiders held 10% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92% Celsion Corporation 3.65% 0.89% 3.65% 4.61% -12.02% 60.99%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Celsion Corporation.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Celsion Corporation beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.