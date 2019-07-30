Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)

This is a contrast between Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|2.07
|N/A
|-5.59
|0.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.22
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-671.1%
|-112%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Ratings and Recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Acasti Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $1.75, while its potential upside is 157.35%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 25.4% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 4.02% of Acasti Pharma Inc. shares. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 13.28% of Acasti Pharma Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|8.13%
|23.15%
|33%
|-19.39%
|-84.54%
|42.92%
|Acasti Pharma Inc.
|6.12%
|-10.53%
|-3.39%
|-14.14%
|27.86%
|2.18%
For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Acasti Pharma Inc.
Summary
Regulus Therapeutics Inc. beats Acasti Pharma Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Acasti Pharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid for the treatment of hypertriglyceridemia. Acasti Pharma Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is based in Laval, Canada.
