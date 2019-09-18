Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS)’s Financial Results Comparing With 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

We will be comparing the differences between Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and 22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.59 N/A -4.06 0.00 22nd Century Group Inc. 2 10.91 N/A -0.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% 22nd Century Group Inc. 0.00% -15.6% -14.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.84 beta means Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 84.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, 22nd Century Group Inc. has a 1.68 beta which is 68.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, 22nd Century Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.3 and has 8.7 Quick Ratio. 22nd Century Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 22nd Century Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $1.83, and a 115.29% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and 22nd Century Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 35% respectively. 17.9% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of 22nd Century Group Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% 22nd Century Group Inc. -15.87% -19.7% -28.7% -31.76% -34.84% -36.14%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than 22nd Century Group Inc.

Summary

22nd Century Group Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

22nd Century Group, Inc., a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows for the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants to be decreased or increased through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It develops smoking cessation products and modified risk tobacco products for smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit smoking and who may be interested in cigarettes, which reduce exposure to nicotine or to certain tobacco smoke toxins and/or pose a lower health risk than conventional cigarettes. The companyÂ’s products include RED SUN and MAGIC regular and menthol cigarettes; and SPECTRUM government research cigarettes. It is also developing X-22, a prescription smoking cessation aid, which is a tobacco-based botanical medical product for use as a smoking cessation; and modified risk cigarettes, such as BRAND A, which has approximately 95% less nicotine than conventional tobacco cigarettes, as well as BRAND B cigarettes that contain low amount of tar per milligram of nicotine. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a scientific collaboration with the University of Virginia; and a strategic partnership with Anandia Laboratories, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Clarence, New York.