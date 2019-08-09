Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Comparing side by side

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|1.79
|N/A
|-4.06
|0.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|6
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.51
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-109.1%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $1.75, and a 198.13% upside potential.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. 17.9% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|-17.76%
|-55.72%
|-45.44%
|-35%
|-82.07%
|-34.33%
|Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
|-2.37%
|-4.63%
|-11.97%
|-21.97%
|0%
|-6.36%
For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
