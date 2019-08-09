Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) Comparing side by side

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.79 N/A -4.06 0.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 6 0.00 N/A -0.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $1.75, and a 198.13% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 2.46% of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. shares. 17.9% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. -2.37% -4.63% -11.97% -21.97% 0% -6.36%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.