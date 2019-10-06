Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.02 9.89M -4.06 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 27.92M -2.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1,421,385,455.59% 0% -109.1% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 1,541,008,941.38% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Selecta Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 196.78% for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $2.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 57.4%. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 11 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.