Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|-0.02
|9.89M
|-4.06
|0.00
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|27.92M
|-2.52
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1,421,385,455.59%
|0%
|-109.1%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|1,541,008,941.38%
|-563.6%
|-102.2%
Liquidity
0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Selecta Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The upside potential is 196.78% for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $2.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 57.4%. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.9%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|-17.76%
|-55.72%
|-45.44%
|-35%
|-82.07%
|-34.33%
|Selecta Biosciences Inc.
|8.43%
|2.27%
|-17.81%
|3.45%
|-85.15%
|-32.33%
For the past year Selecta Biosciences Inc. has weaker performance than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Summary
On 9 of the 11 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.
