Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.02 9.89M -4.06 0.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 -0.34 15.76M -2.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1,421,385,455.59% 0% -109.1% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 70,420,017.87% -33.9% -32.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 18.3 while its Quick Ratio is 18.3. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is $2, with potential upside of 196.78%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.3% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.7% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.09% -11.98% -23.09% -27.3% -35.49% -28.39%

For the past year Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 11 factors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for treating POMC deficiency obesity and leptin receptor deficiency obesity; and Phase II clinical trials for treating Bardet-Biedl syndrome, AlstrÃ¶m syndrome, POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity, and POMC epigenetic disorders. The company was formerly known as Rhythm Metabolic, Inc. and changed its name to Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in October 2015. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a subsidiary of Motus Therapeutics, Inc.