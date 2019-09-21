Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) Contrasting side by side

Both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.45 N/A -4.06 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 74.29 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Rafael Holdings Inc. which has a 15 Current Ratio and a 15 Quick Ratio. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is $2, with potential upside of 150.00%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 36.3% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares. 17.9% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Rafael Holdings Inc. has 11.59% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance while Rafael Holdings Inc. has 161.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.