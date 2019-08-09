Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and OPKO Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.74 N/A -4.06 0.00 OPKO Health Inc. 2 1.18 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% OPKO Health Inc. 0.00% -10.7% -7.6%

Volatility and Risk

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 1.84 and it happens to be 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500. OPKO Health Inc.’s 113.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival OPKO Health Inc. is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. OPKO Health Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and OPKO Health Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 OPKO Health Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 205.94% upside potential and a consensus price target of $1.75.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and OPKO Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 26.4%. About 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.5% of OPKO Health Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% OPKO Health Inc. -1.4% -14.57% -8.26% -43.28% -62.19% -29.9%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than OPKO Health Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors OPKO Health Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

OPKO Health, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, and Mexico. The companyÂ’s Diagnostics segment operates Bio-Reference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services in the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases. The Bio-Reference Laboratories also provides core genetic testing and leverage products, such as the 4Kscore prostate cancer test and the Claros 1 in-office immunoassay platform. The companyÂ’s pharmaceutical segment offers Rayaldee, a treatment for secondary hyperparathyroidism in adults with stage 3-4 chronic kidney disease patients with vitamin D deficiency; and VARUBI for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting. This segment is also developing TT401, which is in Phase II clinical trials for type 2 diabetes and obesity; TT701, an androgen receptor modulator that is in Phase II clinical trials for androgen deficiency indications; and hGH-CTP, a growth hormone injection that is in Phase III clinical trials. In addition, it engages in developing and commercializing hGH-CTP, a recombinant human growth hormone product that is in Phase III; developing Factor VIIa drug for hemophilia that is in Phase IIa, an NK-1 compound, and drugs for treating asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; developing and producing specialty active pharmaceutical ingredients; and discovery of drugs for the treatment of cancer, heart disease, metabolic disorders, and a range of genetic anomalies. Further, this segment engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and veterinary products; and markets and distributes pharmaceutical and natural products. Additionally, OPKO Health, Inc. operates pharmaceutical platforms in Ireland, Chile, Spain, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.