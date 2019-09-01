Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.89 N/A -4.06 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 2.3 respectively. Myovant Sciences Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $1.75, and a 180.18% upside potential. Myovant Sciences Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $23.67 consensus price target and a 194.77% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Myovant Sciences Ltd. is looking more favorable than Regulus Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 33.4%. Insiders owned 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Summary

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.