Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Contrasting side by side

Both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.56 N/A -4.06 0.00 Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5%

Volatility and Risk

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 1.84 beta, while its volatility is 84.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Kura Oncology Inc.’s 150.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.5 beta.

Liquidity

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Kura Oncology Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Kura Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Kura Oncology Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is $2, with potential upside of 138.10%. Competitively Kura Oncology Inc. has an average target price of $22, with potential upside of 33.82%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Kura Oncology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, Kura Oncology Inc. has 0.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.