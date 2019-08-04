Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.84 N/A -4.06 0.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 17.48 N/A -1.41 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -24.9% -19.1%

Volatility and Risk

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.84 beta. In other hand, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 2.07 which is 107.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 6.4 and 6.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $1.75, and a 189.26% upside potential. KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $33 consensus target price and a 103.58% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 84.6% respectively. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.9%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.7% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.27% -23.44% -26.75% -5.74% 95.75% -16%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors. The companyÂ’s product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors. Its products under development include KVD818, an orally delivered molecule that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of HAE; KVD001, an intravitreally administered plasma kallikrein inhibitor that has completed a Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of DME; and KVD900, a potent inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical safety studies for use against human proteases related to plasma kallikrein. The company is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.