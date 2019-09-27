Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) Contrasting side by side

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Jounce Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.02 9.88M -4.06 0.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 15.88M -0.82 0.00

In table 1 we can see Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1,468,271,659.98% 0% -109.1% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 428,101,579.77% -26% -11.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2.2. Jounce Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Jounce Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 181.45% upside potential and an average price target of $2.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 74.2% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Jounce Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Jounce Therapeutics Inc. 5.97% -2.84% -14.62% 20.65% -32.15% 42.14%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Jounce Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Jounce Therapeutics Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, focuses on developing therapies that enable the immune system to attack tumors. Its lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates ICOS, a protein on the surface of certain T cells commonly found in various solid tumors. The company is also developing JTX-4014, an anti-PD-1 antibody. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has a master research and collaboration agreement with Celgene Corporation focused on developing and commercializing biologic immunotherapies. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.