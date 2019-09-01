Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 49.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors versus an average of 53.20% institutional ownership for its peers. 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -109.10% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Industry Average 1.20 1.51 2.39 2.83

$1.75 is the average target price of Regulus Therapeutics Inc., with a potential upside of 180.18%. The peers have a potential upside of 141.32%. Based on the data delivered earlier the equities research analysts’ belief is that Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the stock itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance while Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have 54.83% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have 7.07 and 6.86 for Current and Quick Ratio. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Volatility and Risk

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.84 and its 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors beat Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.