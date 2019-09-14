Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) is a company in the Biotechnology industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 17.9% of its shares owned by company insiders versus an average of 8.45% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -109.10% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Industry Average 1.00 1.50 1.95 2.82

With average price target of $1.83, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a potential upside of 115.29%. As a group, Biotechnology companies have a potential upside of 150.65%. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Risk & Volatility

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.84 and its 84.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.77 which is 76.75% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s competitors beat Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.