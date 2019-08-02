Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.84 N/A -4.06 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 259.13 N/A -1.88 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -34.8% -27.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7. Competitively, Homology Medicines Inc. has 10.8 and 10.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Homology Medicines Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$1.75 is Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 189.26%. Competitively Homology Medicines Inc. has an average target price of $36, with potential upside of 118.58%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Homology Medicines Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.8% of Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Homology Medicines Inc. has 1.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Homology Medicines Inc. -20.2% -5.12% -16.99% -12.2% 0.85% -20.48%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

Homology Medicines Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.