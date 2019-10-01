Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) Contrasting side by side

Both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.02 9.88M -4.06 0.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 9.01M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1,452,300,455.68% 0% -109.1% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 1,750,874,465.60% -212.1% -101.7%

Liquidity

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. are 3.6 and 3.6 respectively. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 198.33% and an $2 consensus target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 23.6% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 28.34% of Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. -12.35% -21.74% -49.1% -36.25% -91.55% -22.08%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. The company is headquartered in Livonia, Michigan.