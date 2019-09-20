Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) Comparison side by side

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 2.56 N/A -4.06 0.00 Forty Seven Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -2.89 0.00

Table 1 highlights Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Forty Seven Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Forty Seven Inc. 0.00% -105.1% -61.5%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Forty Seven Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 8.1 respectively. Forty Seven Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Forty Seven Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50 Forty Seven Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$2 is Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 138.10%. Competitively the average price target of Forty Seven Inc. is $18, which is potential 140.32% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Forty Seven Inc. seems more appealing than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.1% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 54.7% of Forty Seven Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 17.9% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, Forty Seven Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Forty Seven Inc. -1.87% -16.04% -51.23% -38.96% -45.86% -43.38%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Forty Seven Inc.

Summary

Forty Seven Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc. Forty Seven Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.