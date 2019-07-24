Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) Comparison side by side

Since Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 3.47 N/A -5.59 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 9.96 N/A -5.34 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 2.18 beta indicates that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 118.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Dermira Inc.’s beta is 1.34 which is 34.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dermira Inc. are 7.1 and 6.9 respectively. Dermira Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86

The upside potential is 53.51% for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. with consensus target price of $1.75. Dermira Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18.88 consensus target price and a 128.57% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Dermira Inc. seems more appealing than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Dermira Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.4% and 78.9%. Insiders held 10% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Dermira Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92% Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Dermira Inc.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.