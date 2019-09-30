Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) Comparing side by side

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and CohBar Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.02 9.88M -4.06 0.00 CohBar Inc. 1 0.00 27.69M -0.36 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1,454,866,735.39% 0% -109.1% CohBar Inc. 1,875,762,091.86% -76% -62.3%

Risk & Volatility

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a beta of 1.84 and its 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CohBar Inc.’s 14.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, CohBar Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15.5 while its Quick Ratio is 15.5. CohBar Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 CohBar Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$2 is Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 181.45%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and CohBar Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 9.5%. About 17.9% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, CohBar Inc. has 32.85% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% CohBar Inc. 13.79% -5.71% -40.43% -48.6% -70.27% -46.95%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was less bearish than CohBar Inc.

Summary

CohBar Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

CohBar, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) to treat various diseases associated with aging and metabolic dysfunction. Its lead MBT drug candidates include CB4209 and CB4211, which are in IND-enabling studies for the treatment of fatty liver disease, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, obesity, and type 2 diabetes mellitus. The company is also developing Humanin, a mitochondrial-derived peptide to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease, atherosclerosis, myocardial and cerebral ischemia, and type 2 diabetes mellitus; SHLP-6 for the treatment of cancer; and SHLP-2 to treat AlzheimerÂ’s disease and type 2 diabetes mellitus. CohBar, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.