Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Comparing side by side

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 -0.02 9.89M -4.06 0.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 6 0.06 7.14M -3.36 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1,421,385,455.59% 0% -109.1% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 116,666,666.67% -32.6% -31.5%

A 1.84 beta means Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 84.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.88 which is 88.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Catalyst Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 24.9 and its Quick Ratio is 24.9. Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Recommendations and Ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Catalyst Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $2, and a 196.78% upside potential.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 49.1% and 82.9%. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.9%. Comparatively, Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 0.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Catalyst Biosciences Inc. -1.92% 10.38% -5.43% -4.21% -15.39% 3.8%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has -34.33% weaker performance while Catalyst Biosciences Inc. has 3.8% stronger performance.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.