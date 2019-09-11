Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 1.94 N/A -4.06 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 19.93 N/A -4.25 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -109.1% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.84 beta indicates that Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 84.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has beta of 1.41 which is 41.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Its competitor Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8 and its Quick Ratio is 8. Assembly Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 1 2.33 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 140.79% and an $1.83 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 49.1% and 89% respectively. Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.9%. Competitively, 6.3% are Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. -17.76% -55.72% -45.44% -35% -82.07% -34.33% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.