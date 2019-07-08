Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Comparison side by side

Both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|1
|3.95
|N/A
|-5.59
|0.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|6
|24.16
|N/A
|-1.61
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-671.1%
|-112%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.9%
|-35.7%
Liquidity
0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Aptinyx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 26 and 26 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|Aptinyx Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$1.75 is Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 34.62%. Aptinyx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 consensus target price and a 233.33% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aptinyx Inc. seems more appealing than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 25.4% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. 10% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
|8.13%
|23.15%
|33%
|-19.39%
|-84.54%
|42.92%
|Aptinyx Inc.
|-2.61%
|-5.09%
|-33.03%
|-85.59%
|0%
|-77.45%
For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 42.92% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.45% weaker performance.
Summary
Aptinyx Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.
Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.
