Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Comparison side by side

Both Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 3.95 N/A -5.59 0.00 Aptinyx Inc. 6 24.16 N/A -1.61 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112% Aptinyx Inc. 0.00% -48.9% -35.7%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Aptinyx Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 26 and 26 respectively. Aptinyx Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Aptinyx Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Aptinyx Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$1.75 is Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 34.62%. Aptinyx Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $12 consensus target price and a 233.33% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aptinyx Inc. seems more appealing than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.4% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 72.8% of Aptinyx Inc. shares. 10% are Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.8% of Aptinyx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92% Aptinyx Inc. -2.61% -5.09% -33.03% -85.59% 0% -77.45%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has 42.92% stronger performance while Aptinyx Inc. has -77.45% weaker performance.

Summary

Aptinyx Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.