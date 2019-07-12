Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (RGLS) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) Comparison side by side

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 3.98 N/A -5.59 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 157.84 N/A -2.59 0.00

Demonstrates Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Risk & Volatility

Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s current beta is 2.18 and it happens to be 118.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc. is 32.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.32 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. is 0.7 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a Current Ratio of 19.3 while its Quick Ratio is 19.3. Acceleron Pharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Regulus Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

$1.75 is Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 36.72%. Competitively the average target price of Acceleron Pharma Inc. is $61, which is potential 50.39% upside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Acceleron Pharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 25.4% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. shares and 86.1% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares. About 10% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 13.9% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.61% -0.92% -0.66% -23.28% 18.82% -3.31%

For the past year Regulus Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.