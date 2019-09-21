Regis (RGS) Stake Maintained by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc; Mizuho Bank LTD Decreased Its Holding in Cme Group (CME) by $179.00 Million

Mizuho Bank Ltd decreased its stake in Cme Group Inc (CME) by 90% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mizuho Bank Ltd sold 922,660 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% . The institutional investor held 102,518 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.90M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd who had been investing in Cme Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $211.15. About 1.47 million shares traded or 12.01% up from the average. CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) has risen 21.77% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.77% the S&P500. Some Historical CME News: 15/05/2018 – MARSHALL WACE ADDED AVA, SCI, NTRS, CME, AJG IN 1Q: 13F; 21/03/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for March 20; 12/04/2018 – CME LIVE CATTLE DEFERRED CONTRACTS 0#LC: UP OVER 1 PERCENT ON SHORT-COVERING, SHARPLY HIGHER FEEDER CATTLE FUTURES -TRADE; 23/04/2018 – CME FEEDER CATTLE CONTRACTS 0#FC: CLIMB OVER 1 PERCENT ON TECHNICAL BUYING, LIVE CATTLE FUTURES ADVANCES -TRADE; 09/05/2018 – LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle prices buckle under big supply worries; 15/05/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for May 14; 19/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 18; 25/04/2018 – CME lumber futures final vol/open int for April 24; 28/03/2018 – NEX GROUP CONFIRMS NON-BINDING OFFER FROM CME; 29/03/2018 – CME GROUP INC – IN ADDITION TO EXPECTED COST SYNERGIES, THERE ARE ANTICIPATED TO BE COMPELLING REVENUE GROWTH

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Regis Corp (RGS) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 90,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.39% . The institutional investor held 2.87M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.58 million, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Regis Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $721.20M market cap company. It closed at $20 lastly. It is up 5.54% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q ADJ EPS 21C; 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS); 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM ITS $123 MLN, 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES DUE DECEMBER 2019; 29/03/2018 – REGIS EXERCISED RIGHT TO REDEEM $123M 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M; 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold CME shares while 266 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 230 raised stakes. 284.49 million shares or 0.55% more from 282.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd has 4% invested in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) for 126,890 shares. Checchi Advisers Limited Company accumulated 4,462 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 4,417 shares in its portfolio. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 44,555 shares. Qci Asset Ny holds 625 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Shine Inv Advisory Serv reported 0.06% of its portfolio in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Cohen Management Incorporated accumulated 33,640 shares. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.02% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Doliver Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 4,400 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. 228,148 were reported by Asset One Ltd. Wealth Planning Lc stated it has 1.8% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Profund Advisors Ltd Com reported 9,143 shares. Grisanti Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 4.9% in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 116 shares in its portfolio. Howe Rusling Inc holds 0% or 67 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.64 EPS, up 13.10% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.45 per share. CME’s profit will be $575.81M for 32.19 P/E if the $1.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.76 actual EPS reported by CME Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Mizuho Bank Ltd, which manages about $821.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Qqq Tr by 290,000 shares to 530,000 shares, valued at $98.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $3.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO) by 5,385 shares to 174,005 shares, valued at $54.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Water Works Co Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 9,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 317,236 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 10 investors sold RGS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 37.36 million shares or 1.80% less from 38.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 0% stake. Millennium Llc reported 0.01% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Aqr Management Lc has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,642 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt reported 435,083 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Capital Mgmt invested in 2,085 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 9,899 shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Macquarie Group Inc Limited holds 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) or 604 shares. Fmr Limited Com has 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 394 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 0% or 82,484 shares. 4.52M were accumulated by Blackrock Inc. Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 211,527 shares.