Regis (RGS) Reaches $15.47 After 8.00% Up Move; Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Increased Philip Morris Intl (PM) Stake By $14.71 Million

The stock of Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.38% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $15.47. About 176,499 shares traded. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 5.54% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM ITS $123 MLN, 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES DUE DECEMBER 2019; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS); 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c; 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL; 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018The move comes after 7 months positive chart setup for the $608.38 million company. It was reported on Aug, 28 by Barchart.com. We have $16.71 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:RGS worth $48.67 million more.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM) stake by 4.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc acquired 167,187 shares as Philip Morris Intl Inc (PM)’s stock declined 2.53%. The Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc holds 3.69 million shares with $326.02M value, up from 3.52 million last quarter. Philip Morris Intl Inc now has $117.08B valuation. The stock increased 4.95% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $75.25. About 7.43M shares traded or 29.24% up from the average. Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has declined 3.47% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PM News: 15/05/2018 – In seeking regulatory approval iQOS, Philip Morris International is claiming the electronic gadget is less likely to cause disease than traditional cigarettes; 10/04/2018 – Tobacco giant Philip Morris International received a “buy” rating in new coverage from Deutsche Bank; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds Intel, Exits Philip Morris, Cuts Apple; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris 2018 EPS View Includes Favorable Currency Impact of About 6c/Share; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Volumes Drop — Earnings Review; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Earnings: Is a 16% Plunge a Buying Opportunity? — Barron’s Blog; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris: Greece Factory Now Producing Smoke-Free Products; 09/05/2018 – Philip Morris tries to prove it can pivot past cigarettes – before its rivals do; 21/03/2018 – Philip Morris Ceases All Cigarette Production At Greek Facility, To Make Only Smoke-free Products — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Philip Morris Sees FY EPS $5.25-EPS $5.40

Among 5 analysts covering Philip Morris Int`l (NYSE:PM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Philip Morris Int`l has $102 highest and $74 lowest target. $96.40’s average target is 28.11% above currents $75.25 stock price. Philip Morris Int`l had 14 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 23. Bank of America upgraded the shares of PM in report on Friday, May 17 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $10000 target in Friday, July 19 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of PM in report on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Wells Fargo.

Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc decreased Ishares Tr (CMBS) stake by 189,045 shares to 652,338 valued at $33.70M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (TLO) stake by 2.12M shares and now owns 1.70 million shares. Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold PM shares while 479 reduced holdings. 147 funds opened positions while 390 raised stakes. 1.12 billion shares or 1.07% less from 1.13 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0.17% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 0.44% or 507,710 shares. Agf Incorporated owns 1.43 million shares. 64,396 were reported by Moneta Grp Inc Inv Limited Liability. Stellar Cap Management Limited Liability owns 0.19% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 3,288 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt holds 0.03% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 37,408 shares. Leavell Inv holds 0.14% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) or 14,155 shares. Aviva Public Limited Co holds 1.15 million shares or 0.68% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Limited Com has 0.61% invested in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) for 128,979 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund invested in 0.45% or 26,141 shares. First City Cap Inc holds 10,622 shares. Georgia-based Willis Investment Counsel has invested 1.07% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM). Axa reported 94,898 shares. Factory Mutual holds 0.68% or 677,200 shares in its portfolio. Doheny Asset Mgmt Ca invested 0.19% in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

More notable recent Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Reasons Philip Morris International Shouldn’t Merge With Altria – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Load Up On Philip Morris – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Market Today: Gold, Silver Hit Multi-Year Highs – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “UPDATE: Philip Morris International (PM), Altria Group (MO) said to weigh 58-42% ownership split – Bloomberg (CORRECTION) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Can IQOS Fire Philip Morris’ Stock To $100? – Forbes” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $211,675 activity. Kunst Michael R. also bought $211,675 worth of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold Regis Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 38.05 million shares or 6.64% less from 40.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 23,018 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 49,517 shares. Alliancebernstein L P stated it has 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Bank Of America De holds 27,864 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.01% or 11,300 shares. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt Limited holds 0.01% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) or 96,848 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 124,458 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Group has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Co accumulated 165,765 shares or 0% of the stock. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). 14,449 are held by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Pnc Ser Group Inc reported 1,323 shares stake. Wedge Cap L L P Nc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Hsbc Pcl holds 0% or 67,815 shares. Citigroup reported 25,411 shares.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company has market cap of $608.38 million. The firm operates through four divisions: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

More notable recent Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Regis (NYSE:RGS) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Regis unloading all its company-owned salons; stock dives – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Regis reports bottom-line beat in Q4 – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.