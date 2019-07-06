Regis (RGS) Position Held by White Pine Capital Llc; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Increased Its Cadiz (CDZI) Stake by $328,833

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Cadiz Inc (CDZI) by 4.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 36,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% with the market. The hedge fund held 847,585 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.21M, up from 811,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Cadiz Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.72 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.31. About 89,999 shares traded. Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) has declined 16.80% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CDZI News: 27/03/2018 – CADIZ INC SAYS ON MARCH 27, CO ENTERED INTO AN AT MARKET ISSUANCE SALES AGREEMENT WITH B. RILEY FBR INC – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – Sunworks Appoints Stanley Speer, Financial Expert, to Board of Directors; 03/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Cedar Fair, American Public Education, Cadiz, National Rese; 09/03/2018 Rep. Johnson: Cadiz welcomes new postal building; 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC REPORTS A 12.8 PCT STAKE IN CADIZ INC AS OF MARCH 26 -SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – WATER ASSET MANAGEMENT SAYS ENGAGED IN, & EXPECT TO CONTINUE TO ENGAGE IN, DISCUSSIONS WITH MEMBERS OF CADIZ INC’S MANAGEMENT & BOARD; 02/05/2018 – Cadiz to Add Two New Members to Bd of Directors Designated by WAM; 02/05/2018 – Cadiz Inc. Board of Directors to Add Representatives From Water Asset Management; 03/04/2018 – LNG TANKER CADIZ KNUTSEN DUE IN U.K.’S GRAIN APRIL 8: SHIP DATA; 15/05/2018 – STANDARD LITHIUM – WILL INITIALLY BUY RIGHT TO CONDUCT LITHIUM BRINE EXPLORATION ACTIVITIES ON PROPERTIES LOCATED IN BRISTOL DRY LAKE, CADIZ DRY LAKE

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Regis Corp (RGS) by 39.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 35,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,290 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 90,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Regis Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $677.20M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $17.22. About 219,929 shares traded. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 15.83% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS); 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM ITS $123 MLN, 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES DUE DECEMBER 2019; 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis; 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c

More notable recent Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cadiz Inc. Board of Directors to Add Representatives From Water Asset Management – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cadiz: A Risky Potential Short – Seeking Alpha” published on April 22, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “California Senate Bill 120 Defeated Nasdaq:CDZI – GlobeNewswire” on September 04, 2018. More interesting news about Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI) were released by: Investorideas.com and their article: “Water-Stocks.com investing in water stocks, water stocks news and investor research tools, list of publicly traded water stocks on TSX, OTC, NASDAQ, NYSE, AIM, Asx and global stock exchanges at Investorideas.com – InvestorIdeas.com” published on August 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cadiz Inc. Announces Nomination of Two New Independent Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 04, 2019.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dht Holdings Inc (NYSE:DHT) by 78,200 shares to 74,378 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eagle Materials Inc (NYSE:EXP) by 40,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,975 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold CDZI shares while 12 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 14 raised stakes. 10.33 million shares or 5.71% less from 10.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gp Nv accumulated 254,510 shares. 11,923 are held by Parametric Ltd Liability Co. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al accumulated 0% or 10,000 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Canada holds 2,940 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Jpmorgan Chase & has 0% invested in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Waverton has invested 0.08% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). Bancshares Of America Corporation De accumulated 60,940 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System invested in 21,073 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 924,123 shares stake. Mcf Limited Liability reported 0% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI). United Capital Finance Advisers reported 12,823 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Corp accumulated 15,000 shares. Odey Asset Ltd has invested 0.66% in Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ:CDZI).

More notable recent Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on April 30, 2019 – Business Wire” on April 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Regis® Reports Improved Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Regis (NYSE:RGS) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 47% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping Regis Corporation (RGS) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “RGS Energy – Another Round Of Massive Dilution For Equityholders Buys Just A Few Months Time – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold RGS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 38.05 million shares or 6.64% less from 40.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 124,458 shares. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 11,034 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal & General Gp Public Limited Com has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Alliancebernstein LP holds 44,854 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.03% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 60,834 shares. Numerixs Inv Technologies Inc owns 200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 103,833 were reported by Panagora Asset Management Inc. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 33,502 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 16,962 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Glenmede Tru Co Na has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 96,012 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS).