Regis (RGS) Holding Held by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc; White Mtns Ins Group LTD (WTM) Holder Mraz Amerine & Associates Decreased Stake

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Regis Corp (RGS) by 3.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 90,884 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.39% . The institutional investor held 2.87M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.58 million, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Regis Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $703.17M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.5. About 218,073 shares traded. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 5.54% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 29/03/2018 – REGIS EXERCISED RIGHT TO REDEEM $123M 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS); 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM ITS $123 MLN, 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES DUE DECEMBER 2019; 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q ADJ EPS 21C

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc decreased its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (WTM) by 1.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc sold 472 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.84% . The institutional investor held 27,638 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.23M, down from 28,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc who had been investing in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $1070.9. About 7,034 shares traded. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) has risen 18.76% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500. Some Historical WTM News: 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY MAJORITY STAKE IN NSM INSURANCE GROUP; 19/03/2018 S&PGR Affrms White Mountains Ins Grp ‘BBB’ Rtg; Outlook Stable; 02/04/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS TO BUY 95% OF INTERESTS OF NSM FOR $368M; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains to Buy Majority Stake in NSM Insurance; 11/05/2018 – White Mountains Announces Final Results Of Its Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – MediaAlpha Releases New Study from Leading Independent Research Firm on The State of Performance Marketing; 16/04/2018 – BAM Announces Agreement to Expand Claims-Paying Resources by $100 Million; 11/05/2018 – WHITE MOUNTAINS SAYS 584,106 SHRS ABOUT 15.3% TENDERED; 02/04/2018 – White Mountains To Acquire Majority Stake In NSM Insurance Group; 21/05/2018 – NSM Insurance Group Acquires Fresh Insurance

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold RGS shares while 49 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 37.36 million shares or 1.80% less from 38.05 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 0% or 211,527 shares. Guggenheim Cap holds 0% or 11,813 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 0% or 25,587 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 1,050 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has invested 0.02% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). New York-based Natl Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Clarivest Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 294 shares. 65,083 are held by Public Sector Pension Board. Macquarie Gp Limited reported 604 shares stake. D E Shaw And holds 387,175 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Invesco Ltd owns 243,038 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0% or 9,899 shares. Fmr Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 394 shares.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $3.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 41,408 shares to 77,362 shares, valued at $22.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Coca (NASDAQ:COKE) by 30,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,339 shares, and cut its stake in Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI).

Since August 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $24,919 activity.

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc, which manages about $353.64 million and $336.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fairfax Finl Hldgs Ltd Sub Vtg (FRFHF) by 1,159 shares to 28,305 shares, valued at $13.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $459,223 activity.

