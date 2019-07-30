Regis (RGS) Holding Boosted by Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc; Equitec Specialists Raised Holding in Rexnord New (Put) (RXN) by $3.23 Million as Stock Price Rose

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc increased its stake in Regis Corp (RGS) by 10.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc bought 255,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.78M shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.59 million, up from 2.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc who had been investing in Regis Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.53 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $18.22. About 116,169 shares traded. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 15.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q ADJ EPS 21C; 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M; 29/03/2018 – REGIS EXERCISED RIGHT TO REDEEM $123M 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS); 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL

Equitec Specialists Llc increased its stake in Rexnord Corp New (Put) (RXN) by 726.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Equitec Specialists Llc bought 129,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 147,100 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.70 million, up from 17,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Equitec Specialists Llc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $28.95. About 522,180 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 4.03% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.46% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Rexnord Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RXN); 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – EXPECT FISCAL 2019 GAAP NET INCOME TO BE IN A RANGE OF $129 MLN TO $143 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss/Shr 65c; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $420M TO $440M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES CO’S VAG OPERATIONS; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest; 19/03/2018 – Rexnord at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/05/2018 – Rexnord Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for May. 24; 14/05/2018 – Rexnord 4Q Loss $62M

Since February 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $92,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold RXN shares while 57 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 102.31 million shares or 0.50% more from 101.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Investors stated it has 4.50M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 541,850 are owned by Kbc Nv. Moreover, State Street has 0% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Nordea Mgmt Ab holds 0.01% or 270,366 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Water Asset Management Limited Liability owns 5.44% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 150,966 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Co reported 0% stake. Deutsche State Bank Ag owns 228,222 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 881,885 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 100,000 shares. Timessquare Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Scopus Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 262,865 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 461,000 shares. 432,828 are owned by Elk Creek Prtn Limited Liability Corporation.

Equitec Specialists Llc, which manages about $524.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iridium Communications Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 26,100 shares to 14,300 shares, valued at $378,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centerpoint Energy Inc by 120,980 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 59,058 shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co.

Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Llc, which manages about $14.64 billion and $4.20B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Itron Inc (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 134,860 shares to 162,373 shares, valued at $7.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE:PM) by 135,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 155,488 shares, and cut its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (NYSE:DRH).