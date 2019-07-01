Regis (RGS) Holder White Pine Capital Lifted Its Holding by $669,940; As Anadarko Pete (APC) Shares Rose, Corecommodity Management Lifted by $617,895 Its Holding

Corecommodity Management Llc increased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (APC) by 296.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corecommodity Management Llc bought 13,731 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.46% with the market. The institutional investor held 18,356 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $835,000, up from 4,625 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corecommodity Management Llc who had been investing in Anadarko Pete Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $70.82. About 2.56 million shares traded. Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC) has risen 5.30% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.87% the S&P500. Some Historical APC News: 09/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Colombia jumps into Latam oil auction wave, to award blocks in April; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Operating Cash Flow $1.43B; 09/05/2018 – Argentina offshore auction attracts oil producers, blocks being defined -Energy Min; 01/05/2018 – Anadarko Petroleum 1Q Net $121M; 01/05/2018 – ANADARKO 1Q ADJ EPS 52C, EST. 40C; 15/03/2018 – Anadarko Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – RAILWAY PROJECT FOR VACA MUERTA IN ARGENTINA TO BE TENDERED BY THE END OF MAY, SYSTEM NEEDED FOR 2021 -ENERGY MIN; 07/03/2018 Anadarko Group Breakfast Scheduled By Tuohy Brs for Mar. 14; 11/05/2018 – Anadarko Presenting at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 21/05/2018 – ANADARKO NAMES MITCHELL INGRAM EVP,INTL DEEPWATER & EXPLORATION

White Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Regis Corp (RGS) by 39.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc bought 35,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 125,290 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 90,030 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Regis Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $665.21M market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.92. About 81,471 shares traded. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 15.83% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS); 29/03/2018 – REGIS EXERCISED RIGHT TO REDEEM $123M 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM ITS $123 MLN, 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES DUE DECEMBER 2019; 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL; 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q ADJ EPS 21C; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M; 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 12c

Corecommodity Management Llc, which manages about $5.19 billion and $176.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pilgrims Pride Corp New (NASDAQ:PPC) by 79,334 shares to 101,238 shares, valued at $2.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,831 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,028 shares, and cut its stake in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold APC shares while 223 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 418.34 million shares or 0.85% less from 421.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Etrade Mngmt Llc owns 15,325 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 0.01% or 28,009 shares. Beck Mack And Oliver Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Sector Pension Board has invested 0.22% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Welch Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company has 38,277 shares. Moreover, Jnba Financial has 0% invested in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Pnc Svcs Gru reported 0.01% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1,150 shares in its portfolio. 12,032 are owned by Raymond James Na. Cibc Corp holds 0.26% or 686,151 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 6,400 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.01% or 347 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt holds 13,953 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc has invested 0.17% in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC). Clean Yield reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Anadarko Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:APC).

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blue Hills Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:BHBK) by 13,710 shares to 27,430 shares, valued at $656,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 9,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,490 shares, and cut its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).