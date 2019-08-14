Regis (RGS) Analysts See $0.10 EPS; Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) Shorts Up By 67.47%

Analysts expect Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) to report $0.10 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 54.55% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. RGS’s profit would be $3.93M giving it 45.20 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Regis Corporation’s analysts see -72.97% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $18.08. About 189,690 shares traded. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 5.54% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 12c; 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q ADJ EPS 21C; 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL; 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 29/03/2018 – REGIS EXERCISED RIGHT TO REDEEM $123M 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS); 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) had an increase of 67.47% in short interest. XBIO’s SI was 83,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 67.47% from 50,100 shares previously. With 51,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s short sellers to cover XBIO’s short positions. The SI to Xenetic Biosciences Inc’s float is 2.48%. The stock decreased 12.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $1.86. About 343,277 shares traded or 55.52% up from the average. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) has declined 93.00% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold Regis Corporation shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 38.05 million shares or 6.64% less from 40.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 178,536 shares. Amer Interest Gru Incorporated stated it has 23,252 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 16,400 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 36,077 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 124,458 shares. Northern Tru Corp has 0% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) for 797,382 shares. Moreover, Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda has 0.41% invested in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Sei holds 23,018 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P has 8,700 shares. Birch Run Cap Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 66.63% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) or 10.66M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt reported 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Numerixs Invest Techs holds 0% or 200 shares. Meeder Asset Management has 1,815 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company has market cap of $711.02 million. The firm operates through four divisions: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. The company has market cap of $6.15 million. The Company’s lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer.

