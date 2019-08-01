Regis (RGS) Analysts See $0.10 EPS; Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Has Decreased Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Position By $10.36 Million

Analysts expect Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) to report $0.10 EPS on August, 20.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 54.55% from last quarter’s $0.22 EPS. RGS’s profit would be $3.95 million giving it 45.40 P/E if the $0.10 EPS is correct. After having $0.37 EPS previously, Regis Corporation’s analysts see -72.97% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $18.16. About 50,005 shares traded. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 5.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q ADJ EPS 21C; 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q REV. $300.8M; 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Adj EPS 21c; 26/04/2018 – Investment Counselors Of Maryland Buys 2.8% Position in Regis; 29/03/2018 – REGIS EXERCISED RIGHT TO REDEEM $123M 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS)

Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc decreased Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) stake by 49.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc analyzed 235,554 shares as Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG)'s stock rose 1.34%. The Philadelphia Financial Management Of San Francisco Llc holds 240,047 shares with $10.72M value, down from 475,601 last quarter. Penske Automotive Grp Inc now has $3.84B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $45.87. About 104,895 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4.

Regis Corporation owns, operates, and franchises hairstyling and hair care salons. The company has market cap of $717.31 million. The firm operates through four divisions: North American Value, North American Franchise, North American Premium, and International. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s salons offer haircutting and styling, including shampooing and conditioning; custom styling, cutting, and hair coloring, as well as professional hair care products; and other services.

Among 4 analysts covering Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Penske Automotive Group had 7 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) earned “Hold” rating by J.P. Morgan on Friday, June 21. Morgan Stanley maintained Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating.

