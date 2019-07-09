Regis Minn (RGS) Holder Acadian Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $4.48 Million as Shares Rose; Dafna Capital Management Cut Macrogenics (MGNX) Holding by $481,185

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Regis Corp Minn (RGS) by 39.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 235,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 361,556 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.11 million, down from 597,331 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Regis Corp Minn for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $678.38M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $17.25. About 245,660 shares traded. Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS) has risen 15.83% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.40% the S&P500. Some Historical RGS News: 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – INTENDS TO RETIRE THE 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES WITH $36 MLN FROM CASH ON HAND AND $90 MLN OF BORROWING UNDER NEW REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – REGIS 3Q ADJ EPS 21C; 29/03/2018 Regis Corporation Announces the Closing of a New Five-Year, $260 Million Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility and Redemption of the Company’s 5.5% High-Yield Notes; 27/04/2018 – REGIS AMENDS CREDIT PACT, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS BOOSTED $35M; 29/03/2018 – REGIS EXERCISED RIGHT TO REDEEM $123M 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES; 17/04/2018 – Regis to Issue Third Quarter Results on May 1, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Regis Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RGS); 29/03/2018 – REGIS CORP – HAS EXERCISED ITS RIGHT TO REDEEM ITS $123 MLN, 5.5% HIGH-YIELD NOTES DUE DECEMBER 2019; 29/03/2018 – REGIS REPORTS CLOSING OF A NEW FIVE-YEAR, $260M UNSECURED REVOL; 01/05/2018 – Regis Corp 3Q Loss/Shr 12c

Dafna Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Macrogenics Inc (MGNX) by 36.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dafna Capital Management Llc sold 28,305 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.58% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $899,000, down from 78,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dafna Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Macrogenics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $801.88M market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.43. About 449,842 shares traded. MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) has declined 24.64% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.07% the S&P500. Some Historical MGNX News: 16/04/2018 – BIOTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS PRESENTS TRANSLATIONAL DATA FROM ONGOING CLINICAL TRIALS SHOWING IMPRIME PGG IN COMBINATION WITH MERCK’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) DRIVES INNATE AND ADAPTIVE IMMUNE; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 08/05/2018 – OncoSec Expands Relationship with Merck, Announces Clinical Collaboration to Evaluate Combination of lmmunoPulse® IL-12 and KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for Triple Negative Breast Cancer; 28/03/2018 – lmmunovaccine Announces Initiation of Patient Dosing in lnvestigator-Sponsored Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Its Lead Candidate DPX-Survivac Used in Combination with Pembrolizumab in Patients with DLBCL; 06/04/2018 – Incyte and Merck Provide Update on Phase 3 Study of Epacadostat in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Unresectable or Metastatic Melanoma; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 14/05/2018 – T Rowe Price Associates Buys New 5.4% Position in MacroGenics; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 09/05/2018 – Provention Bio Announces Agreements with MacroGenics for Two Clinical-Stage Assets for the Treatment of Autoimmune Disorders; 23/04/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Type II Variation for Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed

Analysts await MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.96 earnings per share, up 6.80% or $0.07 from last year’s $-1.03 per share. After $-0.99 actual earnings per share reported by MacroGenics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.03% EPS growth.

Dafna Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.24M and $231.80M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ:ARDX) by 203,900 shares to 676,759 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc by 92,984 shares in the quarter, for a total of 330,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.58, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MGNX shares while 30 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.11 million shares or 25.87% more from 31.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Vident Investment Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.1% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 104,771 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 5,000 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0.05% or 1.10 million shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd Com, New York-based fund reported 148,387 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 8,159 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De invested in 0% or 219,104 shares. California-based Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity Research has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Virtu Financial Llc stated it has 0.01% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Hudson Bay Limited Partnership reported 100,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.03% invested in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). Sei Investments Communication holds 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) for 42,613 shares. Aqr Mgmt Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). State Street has invested 0% in MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX). 11,536 are owned by Paloma Prtn Management.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $258,567 activity. Shares for $203,427 were sold by Fust Matthew K on Wednesday, February 6. Spitznagel Thomas also sold $53,100 worth of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold RGS shares while 51 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 38.05 million shares or 6.64% less from 40.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natl Bank Of America De owns 27,864 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% or 48,758 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 36,077 shares in its portfolio. 254,294 were reported by Invesco. Hodges Mgmt invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 5,505 shares. 9,692 were accumulated by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Morgan Stanley holds 21,219 shares. Wedge Cap L LP Nc reported 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Northern Corp has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). State Street invested 0% of its portfolio in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). The California-based Clarivest Asset Ltd has invested 0% in Regis Corporation (NYSE:RGS). Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 44,854 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameriprise Finance holds 184,469 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 38,202 shares.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15B and $23.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 153,315 shares to 154,144 shares, valued at $6.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 25,587 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,219 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK).

