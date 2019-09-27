Regis Management Co Upped Its Holding in Guidewire Software (GWRE) by $759,823; Beddow Capital Management Has Boosted Its Abbvie (ABBV) Position

Regis Management Co Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 50,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 42,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $101.81. About 1.24M shares traded or 87.80% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE – OFFERING OF NOTES UPSIZED FROM PREVIOUS AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $300 MLN; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire lnsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience

Beddow Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Abbvie Inc. (ABBV) by 104.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc bought 16,675 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.55% . The hedge fund held 32,642 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37 million, up from 15,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Abbvie Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $110.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 5.69 million shares traded. AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) has declined 27.15% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ABBV News: 31/05/2018 – AbbVie to Present New Data from Several Investigational Studies of Venetoclax as Monotherapy or in Combination for the Management of a Number of Difficult-to-Treat Blood Cancers at 23rd European Hematology Association (EHA) Annual Congres…; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – WILL NOT SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL FOR ROVA-T IN THIRD-LINE RELAPSED/REFRACTORY SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie to Grant Patent Licenses in Europe on Country-By-Country Basis; 22/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – ONGOING PHASE 3 STUDIES, MERU AND TAHOE, WILL CONTINUE TO INVESTIGATE ROVA-T IN FIRST- AND SECOND-LINE SCLC; 16/04/2018 – Combination Of Pembrolizumab And Chemotherapy Doubles Survival In Patients With Metastatic Lung Cancer; 02/04/2018 – Aeglea BioTherapeutics Doses First Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients with Pegzilarginase in Both Monotherapy and KEYTRUDA® (Pembrolizumab) Combination Trials; 09/03/2018 – $ABBV AbbVie prevails against Sandoz as two IPR patent trials against AbbVie Adalimumab patent claims are denied; 17/04/2018 – Cyclacel’s CYC065 CDK Inhibitor Demonstrates Synergy With Venetoclax By Dual Targeting Of Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES ADDED AMZN, CMCSA, WFC, BIIB, ABBV; 25/04/2018 – ABBVIE SUBMITS BLA TO FDA FOR RISANKIZUMAB

Beddow Capital Management Inc, which manages about $385.61M and $173.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,885 shares to 45,132 shares, valued at $6.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) by 20,978 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 152,446 shares, and cut its stake in Dawson Geophysical Company (TGE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 67 investors sold ABBV shares while 513 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 542 raised stakes. 950.66 million shares or 1.26% less from 962.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aviance Cap Prtnrs holds 0.69% or 34,498 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 120,842 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Van Eck Associate Corporation reported 0.06% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv accumulated 0% or 569 shares. Whittier Of Nevada Inc owns 81,811 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Arcadia Invest Mgmt Mi has invested 0.52% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Perkins Cap Mngmt stated it has 10,950 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Hawaii owns 103,121 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Ltd Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Oak Limited Oh reported 0.07% of its portfolio in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Mcdaniel Terry invested in 15,028 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Dumont Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.64% in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV). Pekin Hardy Strauss, Illinois-based fund reported 38,996 shares. Moneta Grp Inv Advisors Lc holds 0.07% or 6,695 shares in its portfolio. Adams Asset Advsrs owns 72,975 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $16.22 million activity. On Friday, August 16 the insider Stewart Jeffrey Ryan bought $1.00 million. CHASE WILLIAM J bought $2.05 million worth of stock or 30,400 shares. Gosebruch Henry O had bought 30,000 shares worth $2.02 million. RAPP EDWARD J bought $504,750 worth of stock or 7,500 shares. Schumacher Laura J also bought $1.76 million worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) on Monday, September 16. On Thursday, August 29 Donoghoe Nicholas bought $498,057 worth of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) or 7,525 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal General Grp Pcl reported 44,165 shares. King Luther Cap Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 4,010 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership accumulated 9,532 shares. Bares Capital Management reported 312,601 shares stake. Etrade Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 15,817 shares. Cipher Lp has 0.09% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Stockbridge Prns Ltd Liability Com owns 2.09M shares for 8.19% of their portfolio. 9,788 were reported by Daiwa Securities. Huntington Fincl Bank has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Georgia-based Vident Advisory Lc has invested 0.04% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). First Personal Finance reported 191 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Global Endowment Mngmt LP stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). The Nebraska-based Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Gru Lc has invested 0.08% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Bailard holds 18,749 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 1,967 shares.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $212,324 activity.

Regis Management Co Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $649.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 4,695 shares to 595,760 shares, valued at $52.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.