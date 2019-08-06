Regis Management Co Stake in Guidewire Software (GWRE) Lowered by $1.11 Million; As Bank Of America (BAC) Share Price Rose, Maryland Capital Management Cut Holding

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18M, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.64% or $3.52 during the last trading session, reaching $93.26. About 1.11M shares traded or 78.32% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management

Maryland Capital Management decreased its stake in Bank Of America Corp (BAC) by 17.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management sold 86,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 396,079 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93M, down from 482,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $260.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $27.84. About 32.66M shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global; 23/05/2018 – UNIPER: BANK OF AMERICA TOTAL VOTINGS RIGHTS SHARE 9.69%; 14/05/2018 – Merck & Co Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: New York City Small Business Optimism Reaches Two-Year High, More Entrepreneurs Look to Hire in 2018 Tue, 01; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 02/04/2018 – Global Loan Issuance Increases 15% This Year, BofA Leads; 19/03/2018 – Bank of America whistleblowers land $83m in awards; 09/04/2018 – SIG Combibloc picks banks for Zurich flotation; 15/05/2018 – AAL WEBCAST AT BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE CONCLUDES; 02/04/2018 – Bank of America Expands Lead in Shrinking Municipal-Bond Market

Analysts await Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) to report earnings on October, 21. They expect $0.69 EPS, up 4.55% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BAC’s profit will be $6.45B for 10.09 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Bank of America Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.76% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09 million for 86.35 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

