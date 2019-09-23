Regis Management Co Stake in Guidewire Software (GWRE) Increased by $759,823; Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Shareholder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Holding as Shares Rose

Regis Management Co Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 50,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 42,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $108.71. About 233,625 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Southern Trust Insurance Company Selects Guidewire for Cloud-Based, All-in-One Solution; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c-Adj EPS 0c

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 140,784 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The hedge fund held 2.05 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $167.22M, down from 2.19 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $84.49. About 310,837 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES END-APRIL $28.9B; 06/03/2018 – Craig Smith Honored As A Top Advisor By LPL Financial; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/03/2018 Aaron Puckett Earns LPL Financial Recognition As A Leading Advisor; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINL FEB. TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $1.6B; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01, EST. 78C; 22/03/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES AT END OF APRIL WERE $28.9 BLN, A 2.4 PERCENT DECREASE COMPARED TO MARCH 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 21 investors sold LPLA shares while 112 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.11% less from 76.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wellington Management Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Voloridge Inv Limited Liability Corporation reported 38,864 shares stake. Samlyn Cap Ltd Com reported 2.23 million shares. Gideon Advsr Inc accumulated 0.28% or 9,905 shares. Dupont Mngmt Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 12,230 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 3.25M shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Finance has invested 0.08% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 75,951 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De holds 0% or 1,159 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Art Advsrs Ltd Liability Co has 0.11% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 24,459 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 25,405 shares. Marshall Wace Llp invested in 0.01% or 8,194 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt holds 7,223 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.04% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Aqr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 396,152 shares.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (NYSE:FIS) by 350,000 shares to 850,000 shares, valued at $104.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 225,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $135.80 million for 12.80 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $212,324 activity.

Regis Management Co Llc, which manages about $1.22 billion and $649.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 4,695 shares to 595,760 shares, valued at $52.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold GWRE shares while 84 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.18 million shares or 1.63% more from 81.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Com accumulated 0% or 2,582 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Raymond James & Associate holds 0.02% or 143,418 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Advsrs Ltd has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 4,976 shares. 139,904 are owned by Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation. Stephens Inc Ar has 0.01% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Wasatch Advsrs holds 0.87% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 883,387 shares. 361 were reported by Tompkins Financial. Franklin Resource Inc stated it has 1.85M shares. Citigroup Inc accumulated 68,962 shares. Brown Advisory owns 601,633 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Cwm Limited owns 177 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Republic reported 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE).