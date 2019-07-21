Regis Management Co Lowered Holding in Guidewire Software (GWRE) by $1.11 Million; Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Decreased Its Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $494,799 as Stock Value Rose

Regis Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 21.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc sold 11,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 42,994 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.18 million, down from 54,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $101.66. About 589,776 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 15.50% since July 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.07% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 16/04/2018 – Seibels Announces Successful Deployment of Guidewire Claims Systems for Clients; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE $644.0 MLN – $650.0 MLN; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $85; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PROPOSED PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF $200M; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 03/04/2018 – Guidewire Wins Two XCelent Awards for Policy Administration

Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc sold 4,899 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.61% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,201 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $931,000, down from 14,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services Of The Southwest Inc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $363.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $113.54. About 10.40M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – Akamai Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic: Weinstein Was a Managing Director at J.P. Morgan Chase; 11/05/2018 – MOVES- JP Morgan, Majedie Asset, PineBridge Investments; 15/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC Announce Cash Ten; 24/04/2018 – ROTORK PLC ROR.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 320P FROM 290P; 10/05/2018 – Gannett Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase 2017 Annual Report; 21/05/2018 – THE ROHATYN GROUP – ACQUIRED J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE & RELATED RESOURCES OPPORTUNITY PLATFORM; 04/05/2018 – Ellie Mae Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zwj Counsel Inc owns 283,846 shares. Regions Finance has 1.57 million shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv Mgmt Inc holds 1.5% or 19,239 shares in its portfolio. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia Trust invested in 68,137 shares or 0.84% of the stock. Polaris Cap Lc reported 1.88% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). First Merchants Corp holds 144,809 shares or 2.37% of its portfolio. Clifford Swan Invest Counsel Ltd holds 225,811 shares or 1.23% of its portfolio. Summit Securities Gp Llc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Bellecapital Ltd stated it has 6,501 shares or 0.42% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk Corporation invested in 1.03% or 2.77M shares. Cornerstone Capital owns 63,160 shares. Winch Advisory Service Lc reported 3,306 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Mirador Partners L P, California-based fund reported 32,725 shares. Rmb Management has 0.6% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Northeast Invest holds 211,967 shares.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 4 sales for $2.19 million activity. 5,000 shares valued at $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S on Tuesday, February 5. Another trade for 3,022 shares valued at $317,310 was sold by Friedman Stacey. $1.40 million worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) was sold by Beer Lori A. Another trade for 11,659 shares valued at $1.22 million was sold by Petno Douglas B. Scher Peter sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.

Analysts await Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 55.74% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.61 per share. GWRE’s profit will be $22.09M for 94.13 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual EPS reported by Guidewire Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2,800.00% EPS growth.

