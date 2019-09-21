Regis Management Co Lifted Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position by $759,823; As Icici Bk LTD (IBN) Share Price Rose, New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Has Decreased Holding by $5.67 Million

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc decreased its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (IBN) by 49.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc sold 472,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.11% . The hedge fund held 488,383 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.15M, down from 961,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc who had been investing in Icici Bk Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 9.84% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.83. About 36.16 million shares traded or 437.47% up from the average. ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) has risen 38.59% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.59% the S&P500. Some Historical IBN News: 08/05/2018 – Govt nominee director on ICICI board awaits report from probe agencies; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI BANK EXEC SAYS TOTAL EXPOSURE TO BORROWERS SENT TO BANKRUPTCY COURT ABOUT 152 BLN RUPEES, HAVE 50 PCT PROVISION COVER ON THOSE LOANS; 26/03/2018 – INDIA’S ICICI SECURITIES SAYS IPO CLOSED, RAISED ABOUT 35 BILLION RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK- CLASSIFIED 3 BORROWER ACCOUNTS IN GEMS & JEWELLERY SECTOR WITH FUND-BASED OUTSTANDING OF 7.95 BLN RUPEES AS FRAUD AND NON PERFORMING; 16/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: ICICI Home Finance Plans to Sell 2-Part INR Bond; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD ICBK.NS SAYS CO’S DRILLDOWN LIST DECREASED FROM 440.65 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2016 TO 47.28 BLN RUPEES AT MARCH 31, 2018; 07/05/2018 – ICICI BANK LTD – BOARD APPROVED SEEKING CONSENT TO INVITE SUBSCRIPTION FOR NCDS OR BONDS ON PRIVATE PLACEMENT BASIS FOR UP TO 250 BLN RUPEES; 06/03/2018 – ICICI BANK ROUTINELY COOPERATES WITH REGULATORS; 29/03/2018 – RBI – IMPOSES MONETARY PENALTY OF 589 MILLION RUPEES ON ICICI BANK LTD; 16/05/2018 – BTVI: I-T department quizzes Venugopal Dhoot in ICICI loan case

Regis Management Co Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 50,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12M, up from 42,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.94B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $109.24. About 579,028 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces Availability of its First P&C Insurance CRM Applications for Salesforce Financial Services Cloud; 02/05/2018 – Guidewire Named One of Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 20/04/2018 – DJ Guidewire Software Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWRE); 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – From Hunted to Hunter: Guidewire Cologne Insurance Forum Considers Turning Digitalisation Challenges to Advantage; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Adj EPS 33c; 19/04/2018 – ConTe.it Implements Guidewire System for Underwriting, Policy Administration and Billing; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform

New Vernon Capital Holdings Ii Llc, which manages about $820.46 million and $138.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 88,496 shares to 643,638 shares, valued at $6.89M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd (NYSE:HDB) by 16,526 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU).

Analysts await ICICI Bank Limited (NYSE:IBN) to report earnings on October, 25. IBN’s profit will be $587.35 million for 16.43 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by ICICI Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 125.00% EPS growth.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $212,324 activity.

Regis Management Co Llc, which manages about $1.22B and $649.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Reit Etf (VNQ) by 4,695 shares to 595,760 shares, valued at $52.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

